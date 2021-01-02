AM800 Weather for January 2, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Rain ending today then cloudy...temperature staying steady near plus 2.

Cloudy skies tonight with periods of snow beginning before morning...the overnight low dropping to plus 1.

Snow ending in the afternoon tomorrow...2cm to 4cm expected...temperature steady near plus 2.

Monday - Cloudy with a daytime high of plus 2.

Tuesday - More clouds with a 30% chance of rain or flurries...the high reaching plus 2.

and

Wednesday - Cloudy again with a daytime high of plus 2.

