Periods of light snow ending this morning then, cloudy with a high of minus 1 in the afternoon and a wind chill near minus 10C.

Clearing this evening with a low of minus 12C and a wind chill minus 6C.

Monday, sunny with a high minus 3C and a wind chill minus 16C in the morning.

Tuesday a mix of sun and cloud, with a high minus 1C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a high minus 2C.

Thursday, more clouds with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high minus 6C.