AM800 Weather for January 22, 2022
Cloudy today with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of minus 3C.
Tonight, more clouds with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of minus 8C with the wind chill near minus 12C.
Tomorrow light snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 5C and a low minus 13C.
Monday, snow expected with a high of 0C and a low of minus 8C.
Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 5C.
Wednesday, more sun and cloud with a high of minus 7C.
And Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 5C.