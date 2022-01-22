iHeartRadio
AM800 Weather for January 22, 2022

Cloudy today with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of minus 3C. 

Tonight, more clouds with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of minus 8C with the wind chill near minus 12C.

Tomorrow light snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 5C and a low minus 13C.

Monday, snow expected with a high of 0C and a low of minus 8C. 

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 5C.

Wednesday, more sun and cloud with a high of minus 7C.

And Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 5C. 

