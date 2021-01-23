AM800 Weather for January 23, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching minus 2...feeling like minus 7 with the wind chill.

Partly cloudy tonight with light winds...the overnight low dropping to minus 9...minus 13 with the wind chill.

Cloudy tomorrow with a 60% chance of flurries...windy in the afternoon with the high reaching minus 2...minus 5 with the wind chill.

Monday - More clouds with a daytime high of zero.

Tuesday - Cloudy again with a high of zero.

and

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching minus 2.

