AM800 Weather for January 23, 2022
Light snow ending near noon today with about 2cm to 4cm expected and a high minus 5C and a windchill minus 14C
Tonight, partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low minus 15C.
Monday, cloudy with snow expected early in the morning and a high of minus 4C and a low of minus 14C.
Tuesday, sunny with a high minus 6C and a low minus 16C.
Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 6C.
Thursday,cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high minus 5C.
Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high minus 4C.
and Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 5C.