AM800 Weather for January 23, 2022

Light snow ending near noon today with about 2cm to 4cm expected and a high minus 5C and a windchill minus 14C

Tonight, partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low minus 15C.

Monday, cloudy with snow expected early in the morning and a high of minus 4C and a low of minus 14C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high minus 6C and a low minus 16C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 6C.

Thursday,cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high minus 5C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high minus 4C.

and Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 5C.

