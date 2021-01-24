AM800 Weather for January 24, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies today with periods of snow ending this afternoon...light winds with the daytime high reaching minus 2...feeling more like minus 5 with the wind chill.

Clearing up tonight with more light winds...the overnight low dropping to minus 11...minus 14 with the wind chill.

Mainly cloudy tomorrow with the high reaching minus 1...minus 5 with the wind chill.

Tuesday - Snow with a high of plus 1.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 3.

and

Thursday - More sun and cloud with a daytime high of minus 4.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -