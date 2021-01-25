AM800 Weather for January 25, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with winds gusting to 30km/h this afternoon...the daytime high reaching zero.

Cloudy tonight with snow beginning after midnight...up to 2cm expected...a risk of freezing rain overnight as well with more gusting winds...temperature staying steady near minus 1...feeling like minus 8 with the wind chill.

Periods of snow ending near noon tomorrow...another 2cm expected...still windy with the temperature steady near zero.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a daytime high of minus 3.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching minus 5.

and

Friday - More sun and cloud with a high of minus 3.

