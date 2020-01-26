AM800 Weather for January 26, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Cloudy skies today with rain or flurries throughout the day...winds gusting to 50km/h with the daytime high reaching plus 3.
Flurries tonight...up to 2cm of snow expected with the overnight low dropping to minus 1...feeling like minus 5 with the wind chill.
Mainly cloudy tomorrow with a 60% chance of flurries in the afternoon...the high reaching plus 1.
Tuesday - Cloudy with a daytime high of zero.
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with another high of zero.
and
Thursday - More sun and cloud with the high reaching zero.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -