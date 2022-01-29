iHeartRadio
AM800 Weather for January 29, 2022

A mix of sun and cloud today with a high of minus 9C and a windchil minus 24C this morning. 

Tonight, partly cloudy with periods of snow beginning after midnight and a low minus 14C and a wind chill near minus 20C.

Tomorrow, periods of light snow ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with a high of minus 5C. 

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 3C. 

Tuesday, cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and a high of plus 4C. 

Wednesday snow is expected with a high minus 2C.

Thursday periods of snow with a high of minus 5C.

and Friday a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 9C.

