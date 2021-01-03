AM800 Weather for January 3, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Periods of snow mixed with rain today...up to 2cm expected...temperature staying steady near plus 2.
Cloudy tonight with a 60% chance of rain or flurries...there's a risk of freezing rain overnight...light winds with the low dropping to minus 1...feeling like minus 3 with the wind chill.
Overcast tomorrow with more light winds...temperature steady at minus 1...minus 5 with the wind chill.
Tuesday - Cloudy with a high of plus 2.
Wednesday - More clouds with a high of plus 2.
Thursday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of plus 2.
