AM800 Weather for January 3, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Periods of snow mixed with rain today...up to 2cm expected...temperature staying steady near plus 2.

Cloudy tonight with a 60% chance of rain or flurries...there's a risk of freezing rain overnight...light winds with the low dropping to minus 1...feeling like minus 3 with the wind chill.

Overcast tomorrow with more light winds...temperature steady at minus 1...minus 5 with the wind chill.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a high of plus 2.

Wednesday - More clouds with a high of plus 2.

Thursday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of plus 2.

