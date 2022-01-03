AM800 Weather for January 3, 2022

Sunny on Monday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high minus 3 but the wind chill will make it feel like minus 15.

Clearing late this evening but the wind staying steady at 15 km/h with a low minus 7.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest gusting to 40km/h in the morning. High plus 2.

Cloudy overnight with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. Windy and a low of minus 1.

Wednesday we'll see some flurries with a high of minus 1.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a high of minus 6.