AM800 Weather for January 30, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Increasing clouds today with winds gusting to 30km/h this afternoon...the daytime high reaching minus 2...feeling like minus 6 with the wind chill.

Cloudy tonight with periods of snow beginning overnight...up to 2cm expected...more gusting winds with the low dropping to minus 5...minus 13 with the wind chill.

Periods of snow tomorrow...another 2cm expected...still windy with a high of minus 1...minus 10 with the wind chill.

Monday - Periods of snow with a daytime high of minus 2.

Tuesday - Clearing up with a high of zero.

and

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of zero.

