AM800 Weather for January 30, 2022

A few flurries ending near noon then cloudy with a high of minus 6C and a wind chill minus 16C.

Tonight, partly cloudy with fog patches developing this evening and a low of minus 12C with a wind chill minus 10C.

Tomorrow, mainly cloudy with fog patches dissipating in the morning and a high of minus 5C with a wind chill minus 15C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of plus 4C and a low of minus 4C.

Wednesday, snow is expected with a high minus 1C.

Thursday, more snow with a high of minus 3C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 7C.

And Saturday,more sun and clouds with a high of minus 8C.