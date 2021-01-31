AM800 Weather for January 31, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Periods of snow today...up to 2cm expected...winds gusting to 50km/h with the temperature staying steady near minus 1...feeling like minus 9 with the wind chill.

Light snow tonight...another 2cm expected...still windy with the overnight low dropping to minus 4...minus 10 with the wind chill.

Snow again tomorrow...more gusting winds with a high of minus 1...minus 10 with the wind chill.

Tuesday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of plus 1.

Wednesday - More sun with a high of plus 3.

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries and a high of plus 1.

