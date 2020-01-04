AM800 Weather for January 4, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly cloudy today with the daytime high reaching plus 3.

Cloudy tonight as well with winds gusting to 40km/h...the overnight low dropping to minus 2...feeling like minus 8 with the wind chill.

A few flurries tomorrow beginning in the afternoon...more gusting winds with a high of plus 3.

Monday - Cloudy with the high reaching plus 3.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with another high of plus 3.

and

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of minus 1.

