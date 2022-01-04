AM800 Weather for January 4, 2022

Mainly sunny on Tuesday, wind becoming southwest gusting to 40km/h late this morning and the temperature staying steady near minus 1.

Tonight cloudy with southwest wind picking up to 50km/h. Temperature rising to plus 2 by morning.

Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries on Wednesday. Wind southwest gusting to 80km/h. Temperature falling to minus 7 in the afternoon, but the wind chill will make it feel like minus 16.

Cloudy and windy overnight, with a low minus 9.

Thursday, cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high minus 6.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud and a high of minus 6.