AM800 Weather for January 5, 2022

Cloudy on Wednesday, with a 70 per cent chance of flurries late this morning and afternoon. Wind southwest gusting to 70km/h. Temperature falling to minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind steady at 70km/h into the evening with a low of minus 8.

Mainly cloudy on Thursday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Windy in the morning becoming light in the afternoon. High minus 4.

Friday a mix of sun and cloud and a high minus 6.

Saturday will also be a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 4.