AM800 Weather for January 6, 2022

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Thursday. Wind southwest gusting to 50km/h, with a high of minus 3 but with the wind chill feeling like minus 20 this morning.

Mainly cloudy tonight, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy into the evening with a low of minus 10. 

Friday will be mainly sunny, with wind to the west gusting to 40km/h and a high minus 4. 

Cloudy periods overnight and a low minus 11.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a high minus 3.

Sunday cloudy and a high plus 2.

