AM800 Weather for January 6, 2022
Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Thursday. Wind southwest gusting to 50km/h, with a high of minus 3 but with the wind chill feeling like minus 20 this morning.
Mainly cloudy tonight, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy into the evening with a low of minus 10.
Friday will be mainly sunny, with wind to the west gusting to 40km/h and a high minus 4.
Cloudy periods overnight and a low minus 11.
A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a high minus 3.
Sunday cloudy and a high plus 2.