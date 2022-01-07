AM800 Weather for January 7, 2022

A few flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy on Friday. Wind becoming west gusting to 40km/h this morning. High minus 5 but with the wind chill feeling more like minus 18.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h and a low minus 13.

Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind to the south gusting to 50km/h in the morning. High plus 1.

Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 2.

Sunday will be cloudy and a high plus 1.

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a high minus 7.