AM800 Weather for January 8, 2022
Sunny today with increased cloudiness late in the afternoon and a high of minus 1C with a wind chill minus 20C this morning.
Tonight, cloudy with periods of light snow beginning late this evening, then changing to periods of rain overnight.
A risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and after midnight.
Tomorrow, periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with the temperature falling to minus 5C in the afternoon.
A mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a high minus 7C.
Tuesday, more sun and clouds with a high minus 5C.
And Wednesday, cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high zero.