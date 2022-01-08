AM800 Weather for January 8, 2022

Sunny today with increased cloudiness late in the afternoon and a high of minus 1C with a wind chill minus 20C this morning.

Tonight, cloudy with periods of light snow beginning late this evening, then changing to periods of rain overnight.

A risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and after midnight.

Tomorrow, periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with the temperature falling to minus 5C in the afternoon.

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a high minus 7C.

Tuesday, more sun and clouds with a high minus 5C.

And Wednesday, cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high zero.

