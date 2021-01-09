AM800 Weather for January 9, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with light winds...the daytime high reaching plus 3.

Partly cloudy tonight...more light winds with the overnight low dropping to minus 4...feeling like minus 6 with the wind chill.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow...the high reaching plus 2.

Monday - Cloudy skies with a daytime high of minus 1.

Tuesday - More clouds with a high of zero.

and

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching zero.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -