AM800 Weather for January 9, 2022

Periods of rain or drizzle ending near noon today, then a mix of sun and clouds with fog patches dissipating this morning and temperature falling to minus 6C with a wind chill minus 13C.

Tonight, increasing cloudiness with temperature steady near minus 7C and a wind chill near minus 14C.

Tomorrow, mainly cloudy with a temperature steady near minus 6C and a low of minus 12C.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high minus 7C.

Wednesday, more sun and clouds with 30 percent chance of flurries and a high 0C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 1C.

And

Friday, cloudy with a high plus 1C.



