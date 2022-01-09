AM800 Weather for January 9, 2022
Periods of rain or drizzle ending near noon today, then a mix of sun and clouds with fog patches dissipating this morning and temperature falling to minus 6C with a wind chill minus 13C.
Tonight, increasing cloudiness with temperature steady near minus 7C and a wind chill near minus 14C.
Tomorrow, mainly cloudy with a temperature steady near minus 6C and a low of minus 12C.
Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high minus 7C.
Wednesday, more sun and clouds with 30 percent chance of flurries and a high 0C.
Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 1C.
And
Friday, cloudy with a high plus 1C.