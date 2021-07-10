AM800 Weather for July 10, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with the daytime high reaching 26...feeling like 29 with the humidex.

Increasing clouds after midnight tonight with the low dropping to 17.

Cloudy tomorrow with rain beginning in the morning...winds gusting to 40 km/h with the high reaching 22...28 with the humidex.

Monday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 26.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29.

and

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a daytime high of 29.

