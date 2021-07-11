AM800 Weather for July 11, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Showers today with a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon...light winds with the daytime high reaching 22...feeling like 27 with the humidex.
Cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of more showers or a thunderstorm...light winds with the overnight low dropping to 19.
Mainly cloudy tomorrow with a 60% chance of showers...a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon with a high of 27...35 with the humidex.
Tuesday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and a high of 24.
Wednesday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers...the high reaching 26.
Thursday - Cloudy again with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 27.
