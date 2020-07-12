AM800 Weather for July 12, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies changing to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a 30% chance of showers...light winds with the daytime high reaching 29...feeling like 34 with the humidex.
Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers...windy with the overnight low dropping to 18.
A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers...the high reaching 27...32 with the humidex.
Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a high of 31.
Wednesday - Cloudy with 30% percent chance of showers and a high of 29.
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 30.
