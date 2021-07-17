AM800 Weather for July 17, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A flood warning remains in place for the region.

Showers ending today then cloudy...light winds this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 24...feeling like 29 with the humidex.

Clearing this evening with the overnight low dropping to 15.

Sunny skies tomorrow changing to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon...light winds with a high of 29...35 with the humidex.

Monday - Sunny with a daytime high of 30.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 28.

and

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a high of 26.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -