AM800 Weather for July 18, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A heat warning and special air quality statement are in effect for the region.

A mix of sun and cloud today with winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching 34...feeling like 42 with the humidex...the UV index is very high.

Clear skies tonight with light winds...the overnight low dropping to 25.

Increasing cloudiness tomorrow with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon...there's a risk of a thunderstorm as well with winds gusting to 50km/h...the high reaching 34....47 with the humidex.

Monday - Cloudy with a high of 32.

Tuesday - Cloudy again with a daytime high of 29.

Wednesday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 29.

