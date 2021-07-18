AM800 Weather for July 18, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with the daytime high reaching 30...feeling like 34 with the humidex.

Staying clear tonight with the overnight low dropping to 17.

More sun tomorrow with the high reaching 30...36 with the humidex.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 30.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 27.

Thursday - More sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 29.

