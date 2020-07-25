AM800 Weather for July 25, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly sunny skies today with the daytime high reaching 30...feeling like 36 with the humidex...the UV index is very high.

Clear tonight...getting foggy overnight with the low dropping to 20.

More sun tomorrow with light winds near noon...the high reaching 33...41 with the humidex.

Monday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms...the high reaching 32.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 29.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a high of 30.

