AM800 Weather for July 26, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A heat warning remains in effect for the region.

Mainly sunny today with light winds near noon....the daytime high reaching 33...feeling like 41 with the humidex...the UV index is very high.

A few clouds tonight with light winds...the overnight low dropping to 25.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon...a risk of a thunderstorm as well with winds gusting to 40km/h...the high reaching 32...41 with the humidex.

Tuesday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 29.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 29.

Thursday - Sunny with the high reaching 29.

