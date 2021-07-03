AM800 Weather for July 3, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Getting cloudy today with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon...there's a risk of a thunderstorm with winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching 27...feeling like 32 with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...still windy with the overnight low dropping to 19.

Sunny skies tomorrow with the high reaching 31...39 with the humidex.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 31.

Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 27.

and

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a 40% chance of showers...the high reaching 23.

