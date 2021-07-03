AM800 Weather for July 3, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Getting cloudy today with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon...there's a risk of a thunderstorm with winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching 27...feeling like 32 with the humidex.
Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...still windy with the overnight low dropping to 19.
Sunny skies tomorrow with the high reaching 31...39 with the humidex.
Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 31.
Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 27.
and
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a 40% chance of showers...the high reaching 23.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -