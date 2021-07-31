AM800 Weather for July 31, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies today with light winds this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 27...feeling like 31 with the humidex.
Getting cloudy overnight with the low dropping to 17.
Mainly cloudy tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers...70% near noon with a risk of a thunderstorm...gusting winds with a high of 23...26 with the humidex.
Monday - Sunny with a high of 26.
Tuesday - More sun with a daytime high of 27.
and
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching 27.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -