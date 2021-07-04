AM800 Weather for July 4, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Sunny skies changing over to a mix of sun and cloud...there's a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 31...feeling like 40 with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...clearing up overnight with the low dropping to 21.

Sunny tomorrow with winds gusting to 40km/h near noon...the high reaching 33...41 with the humidex.

Tuesday - More sun with a daytime high of 31.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a high of 25.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23.

