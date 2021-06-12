AM800 Weather for June 12, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 40% chance of showers...there's a risk of a thunderstorm as well with the daytime high reaching 28...feeling like 36 with the humidex.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...winds gusting to 30km/h with the overnight low dropping to 16.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a daytime high of 28...33 with the humidex.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers...the high reaching 27.

Tuesday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 24.

Wednesday - More sun with the high reaching 25.

