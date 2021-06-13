AM800 Weather for June 13, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Cloudy skies clearing this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 29...feeling like 33 with the humidex.
Increasing clouds tonight with the overnight low dropping to 16.
A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 60% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...light winds with the high reaching 26...29 with the humidex.
Tuesday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 24.
Wednesday - More sun with a high of 25.
Thursday - Sunny again with a daytime high of 30.
