AM800 Weather for June 13, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies clearing this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 29...feeling like 33 with the humidex.

Increasing clouds tonight with the overnight low dropping to 16.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 60% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...light winds with the high reaching 26...29 with the humidex.

Tuesday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 24.

Wednesday - More sun with a high of 25.

Thursday - Sunny again with a daytime high of 30.

