AM800 Weather for June 14, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching 21.

Clear tonight with more gusting winds...the overnight low dropping to 11.

More sun tomorrow...windy in the afternoon with a high of 24...feeling like 26 with the humidex.

Tuesday - Sunny with the high reaching 27.

Wednesday - Sunny again with a daytime high of 30.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 32.

