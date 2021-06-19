AM800 Weather for June 19, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 60% chance of showers...there's a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon with the high reaching 26...feeling like 31 with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...the overnight low dropping to 14.

Sunny skies tomorrow...getting cloudy in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm...the high reaching 30...37 with the humidex.

Monday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 27.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21.

and

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with the high reaching 25.

