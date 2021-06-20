AM800 Weather for June 20, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies changing to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon...there's a 40% chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm...light winds with the high reaching 30...feeling like 37 with the humidex.

Showers or thunderstorms tonight...still windy with the overnight low dropping to 21.

Rain ending tomorrow morning...becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 25...32 with the humidex.

Tuesday - Cloudy with the high reaching 20.

Wednesday - Sunny with a daytime high of 25.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30.

