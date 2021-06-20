AM800 Weather for June 20, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies changing to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon...there's a 40% chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm...light winds with the high reaching 30...feeling like 37 with the humidex.
Showers or thunderstorms tonight...still windy with the overnight low dropping to 21.
Rain ending tomorrow morning...becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 25...32 with the humidex.
Tuesday - Cloudy with the high reaching 20.
Wednesday - Sunny with a daytime high of 25.
and
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -