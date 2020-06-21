AM800 Weather for June 21, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 40% chance of showers...a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon with light winds...the daytime high reaching 31...feeling like 37 with the humidex.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm...the overnight low dropping to 18.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with the high reaching 28...36 with the humidex.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and a high of 28.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26.

and

Thursday - More sun and cloud with the high reaching 26.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -