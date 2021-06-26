AM800 Weather for June 26, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Showers heavy at times today with a risk of a thunderstorm...winds gusting to 50km/h with the daytime high reaching 27...feeling more like 36 with the humidex.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of more showers...still windy with a risk of a thunderstorm...the overnight low dropping to 22.

More clouds tomorrow with more gusting winds...the high reaching 27...35 with the humidex.

Monday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 30.

Tuesday - Showers with a daytime high of 30.

and

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and a high of 29.

