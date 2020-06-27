AM800 Weather for June 27, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Cloudy skies today with a 40% chance of showers...there's a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon with winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching 29...feeling like 37 with the humidex.
Partly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers...still windy with a risk of a thunderstorm...the overnight low dropping to 18.
Mainly sunny tomorrow with the high reaching 29...35 with the humidex.
Monday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 29.
Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers...the high 28.
Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 30.
