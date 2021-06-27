AM800 Weather for June 27, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies today with a 70% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...winds gusting to 50km/h with the daytime high reaching 29...feeling like 39 with the humidex.

Showers ending near midnight tonight...15mm to 25mm of rain expected...the overnight low dropping to 20.

Mainly cloudy tomorrow with a few showers beginning near noon...another 15mm to 25mm expected with gusting winds...the high reaching 29...38 with the humidex.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 29.

Wednesday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 27.

and

Thursday - Cloudy again with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 25.

