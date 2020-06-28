AM800 Weather for June 28, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly sunny skies today with the daytime high reaching 29...feeling like 34 with the humidex.

Clear skies tonight with the overnight low dropping to 16.

More sun tomorrow with the high reaching 30...35 with the humidex.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 31.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers...the high reaching 30.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud as well with a high of 31.

