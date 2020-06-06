AM800 Weather for June 6, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly sunny skies today...winds gusting to 40km/h this morning...the daytime high reaching 27...feeling like 29 with the humidex...the UV index is very high.

Clear skies tonight...winds dying down overnight with the low dropping to 11.

Sunny tomorrow with a daytime high of 24.

Monday - More sun with the high reaching 26.

Tuesday - Sunny as well with a high of 31.

and

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 30.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -