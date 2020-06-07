AM800 Weather for June 7, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with the daytime high reaching 24...feeling like 25 with the humidex...the UV index is very high.

A few clouds tonight with the overnight low dropping to 8.

Mainly sunny tomorrow with the high reaching 27...29 with the humidex.

Tuesday - More sun with a daytime high of 31.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 30.

and

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 29.

