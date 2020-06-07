AM800 Weather for June 7, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies today with the daytime high reaching 24...feeling like 25 with the humidex...the UV index is very high.
A few clouds tonight with the overnight low dropping to 8.
Mainly sunny tomorrow with the high reaching 27...29 with the humidex.
Tuesday - More sun with a daytime high of 31.
Wednesday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 30.
and
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 29.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -