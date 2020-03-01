AM800 Weather for March 1, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly sunny today with the daytime high reaching plus 4.

Getting cloudy tonight with a 60% chance of showers overnight...getting foggy as well with the low dropping to plus 2.

Periods of rain tomorrow with more gusting winds...the high reaching 8.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with another daytime high of 8.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a high of 9.

Thursday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 7.

