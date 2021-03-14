AM800 Weather for March 14, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching 8...falling to plus 2 this afternoon.

Clear skies tonight...more gusting winds with the overnight low dropping to minus 5...feeling more like minus 9 with the wind chill.

Increasing clouds tomorrow...still windy with the high reaching plus 1.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 6.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 9.

and

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of plus 4.

