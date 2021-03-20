AM800 Weather for March 20, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies today with light winds...the daytime high reaching 12.
Clear tonight...getting foggy overnight with light winds...the low dropping to minus 2...feeling more like minus 6 with the wind chill.
More sun tomorrow...windy in the afternoon with the high reaching 15.
Monday - Sunny as well with a daytime high of 18.
Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 14.
Wednesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 13.
