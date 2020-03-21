AM800 Weather for March 21, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies clearing this afternoon with winds gusting to 40km/h...the daytime high reaching plus 3.

Clear tonight with the overnight low dropping to minus 5...feeling like minus 11 with the wind chill.

Mainly sunny tomorrow...light winds in the morning with the high reaching plus 5.

Monday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain...the high 9.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 10.

and

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 12.

