AM800 Weather for March 21, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with light winds this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 15.

Clear tonight...getting foggy overnight with more light winds...the low dropping to plus 4.

More sun tomorrow with winds gusting to 40km/h in the morning...the high reaching 19.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 15.

Thursday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 13.

